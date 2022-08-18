JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Sold by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 770,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $33,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 528,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 52,190 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.77 and a 1-year high of $45.77.

