JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 185.3% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 644.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 33,659 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20.

