JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target to £128

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PDYPY. JMP Securities started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £134.50 ($162.52) to £138.20 ($166.99) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($194.54) to £156 ($188.50) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14,055.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $65.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.24. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $43.71 and a twelve month high of $108.90.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

