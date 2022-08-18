John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

John Bean Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $5.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:JBT opened at $119.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.25 and its 200-day moving average is $115.97. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $32,313.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,649 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,273.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,316,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after buying an additional 723,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,100,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 82.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after buying an additional 167,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,757,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Featured Articles

