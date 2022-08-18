John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

John Bean Technologies has a payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $5.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of JBT stock opened at $119.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $177.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $32,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,210,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Featured Articles

