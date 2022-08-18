John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 24th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:JBSS traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $73.00. The stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,333. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.30. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $92.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $841.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.30.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

