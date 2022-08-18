John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 24th.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:JBSS traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $73.00. The stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,333. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.30. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $92.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $841.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.30.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.34%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
Featured Articles
