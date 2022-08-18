JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Sees Large Volume Increase

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 11,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 55,024 shares.The stock last traded at $9.87 and had previously closed at $9.85.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $20,011,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 274.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,919,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,365 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $9,792,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,314,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,342,000. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

