JOE (JOE) Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. JOE has a market cap of $95.34 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JOE has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One JOE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002267 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.60 or 0.00720665 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
JOE Profile
JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 312,533,408 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JOE Coin Trading
