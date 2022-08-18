Jennifer Newstead Sells 669 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 669 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $119,958.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,515.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Tuesday, August 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $58,266.54.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $56,361.60.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $56,809.62.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.85. 20,043,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,392,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.