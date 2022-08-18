Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Pandora A/S in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pandora A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PANDY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pandora A/S from 780.00 to 710.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pandora A/S from 710.00 to 680.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $812.50.

OTCMKTS:PANDY opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89. Pandora A/S has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

