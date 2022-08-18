Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €18.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) received a €18.00 ($18.37) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($39.80) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($37.24) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($39.29) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($31.63) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($13.70) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($20.10).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

