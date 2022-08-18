Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $13.55

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.55, but opened at $13.10. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 58 shares traded.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.