Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.20 to $22.10 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JHG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,300. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.