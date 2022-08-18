Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill Sells 11,603 Shares

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 11,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total value of C$37,661.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$80,294.60.

Jaguar Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:JAG opened at C$3.24 on Thursday. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$234.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09.

Jaguar Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Jaguar Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.69%.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

