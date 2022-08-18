Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JACK. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.93.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

JACK opened at $91.38 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $107.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.78.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 20.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

