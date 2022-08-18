Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $13.54 on Wednesday, hitting $197.30. 1,416,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,656. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.72 and a 200 day moving average of $187.11. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

