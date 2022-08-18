iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) & Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Financial Review

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and Cellectis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iTeos Therapeutics $344.77 million 2.40 $214.52 million $8.71 2.66 Cellectis $67.07 million 2.46 -$114.20 million ($2.49) -1.45

iTeos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Cellectis. Cellectis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iTeos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iTeos Therapeutics 61.18% 60.27% 37.99% Cellectis -364.36% -51.36% -30.97%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and Cellectis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

iTeos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellectis has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for iTeos Therapeutics and Cellectis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cellectis 1 2 3 0 2.33

iTeos Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 103.94%. Cellectis has a consensus target price of $17.29, suggesting a potential upside of 377.51%. Given Cellectis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cellectis is more favorable than iTeos Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Cellectis shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Cellectis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iTeos Therapeutics beats Cellectis on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Cellectis

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is also developing UCARTCS1 and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; and Iovance Biotherapeutics, as well as a strategic research and development collaboration with Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

