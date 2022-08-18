Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Plans $0.05 Semi-Annual Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the bank on Friday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

About Itaú Unibanco

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

