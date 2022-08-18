Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the bank on Friday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.
Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.
Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.
Institutional Trading of Itaú Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Company Profile
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
