Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Announces Dividend of $0.22

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2233 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.
Israel Discount Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS ISDAY opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.85. Israel Discount Bank has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $69.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Israel Discount Bank from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
About Israel Discount Bank
Israel Discount Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Israel, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Retail Banking, Middle Market Banking, Corporate Banking, Financial Operations, Discount Capital, Discount Bancorp, Israel Credit Cards Company, and Other segments.
