iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.51. 29,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,916,501. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

