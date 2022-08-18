iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Huntington National Bank’s 9th Largest Position

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,526 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $161,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,834 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,982,000. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35,477.8% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,069,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,507,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.77. 23,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,565. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.46. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

