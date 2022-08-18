iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,759,000.

IVV opened at $428.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.92. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

