iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,263,000 after buying an additional 24,243 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $24,939,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,777. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.16. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

