iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Increased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,660 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.2% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.