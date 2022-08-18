iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Decreased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.04. 8,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,236. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

