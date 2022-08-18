iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.56. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $117.25.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

