iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Raised by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $38,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.40. The company had a trading volume of 941,574 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.66 and a 200 day moving average of $123.98. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.