iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Lowered by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,468 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 40,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 44,722 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,141,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

