iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,511 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthgate Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,394,341. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

