iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Purchased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 535.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,588,176. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.01. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.