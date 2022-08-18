iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.72 and last traded at $17.75. 15,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 369,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the second quarter valued at $8,170,000. Theory Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 15.4% during the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 169,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 22,615 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the second quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period.

