iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IXN stock opened at $53.31 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $65.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.21.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

