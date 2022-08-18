iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 42,341.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,825,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,812,171 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 3.42% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $186,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,157.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 622.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 68,519 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $29.67 on Thursday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $42.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.31.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

