IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Stock Price Down 19%

IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Rating) shares fell 19% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.43 ($0.03). 3,580,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 735% from the average session volume of 429,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

IQ-AI Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.56 million and a P/E ratio of -8.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

About IQ-AI

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

Featured Stories

