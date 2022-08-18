Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IOVA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $12.31. 41,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,826. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,459.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

