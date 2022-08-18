IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Up to $7.86

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.86, but opened at $8.10. IonQ shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 104,296 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IONQ. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IonQ from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on IonQ from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

IonQ Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 1,470.75%.

In other news, CTO Jungsang Kim purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IonQ news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New sold 498,614 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $2,817,169.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,306,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,632,815.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $102,517,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $66,800,000. Acme LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $64,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,054,000 after purchasing an additional 160,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $44,369,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

