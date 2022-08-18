Invictus Hyperion Fund Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $307.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $307.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be bought for about $0.0607 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,476.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003810 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004281 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00128879 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00034503 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00070737 BTC.
About Invictus Hyperion Fund
Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 115,465,568 coins and its circulating supply is 115,093,401 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
