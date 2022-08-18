Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Agree Realty (ADC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) in the last few weeks:

8/15/2022 – Agree Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $80.00.

8/12/2022 – Agree Realty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/4/2022 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/4/2022 – Agree Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Agree Realty had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $81.00 to $82.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Agree Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Agree Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $76.00 to $85.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Agree Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $80.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Agree Realty is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.7 %

ADC traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.42. 9,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,949. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.39. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.36.

Get Agree Realty Co alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 148.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 88.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.