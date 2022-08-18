Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.31. The stock had a trading volume of 23,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,242. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.