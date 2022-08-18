Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,631 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $12,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,469,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 14,290 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 80,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,780,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 81,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $22.25.

