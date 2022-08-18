Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,730,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 8,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Invesco Stock Performance

IVZ stock opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Invesco

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Invesco by 12.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 66,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Invesco by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,940,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,430,000 after purchasing an additional 124,108 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 557,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 103,836 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.68.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

