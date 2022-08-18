Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,730,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 8,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
IVZ stock opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.
In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Invesco by 12.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 66,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Invesco by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,940,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,430,000 after purchasing an additional 124,108 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 557,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 103,836 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.68.
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
