Internet Computer (ICP) Market Cap Reaches $1.88 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.88 billion and approximately $47.14 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $7.37 or 0.00031502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,283,713 coins and its circulating supply is 255,294,762 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

