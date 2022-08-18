Internet Computer (ICP) Market Cap Reaches $1.88 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.88 billion and approximately $47.14 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $7.37 or 0.00031502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002267 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.60 or 0.00720665 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Internet Computer Coin Profile
Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,283,713 coins and its circulating supply is 255,294,762 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity.
Internet Computer Coin Trading
