International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Lifted by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 122.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $138.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,395. The company has a market capitalization of $124.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

