International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) is RWWM Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

RWWM Inc. decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 399,597 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.8% of RWWM Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RWWM Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE IBM opened at $137.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.49 and its 200-day moving average is $132.84.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

