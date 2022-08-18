Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,560.34

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,560.34 ($18.85) and traded as high as GBX 1,568.50 ($18.95). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 1,541 ($18.62), with a volume of 253,318 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,545 ($30.75) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,885 ($34.86) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

The company has a market cap of £4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 819.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,422.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,560.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a GBX 57.30 ($0.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $18.70. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

In other news, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($18.62), for a total transaction of £109,734.61 ($132,593.78). In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,465 ($17.70) per share, for a total transaction of £146,500 ($177,017.88). Also, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($18.62), for a total transaction of £109,734.61 ($132,593.78).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

