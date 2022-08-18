Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPTGet Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 921,642 shares.The stock last traded at $18.75 and had previously closed at $18.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $20,086,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 472,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 417,490 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $5,152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

