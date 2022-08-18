Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 921,642 shares.The stock last traded at $18.75 and had previously closed at $18.73.

ICPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $20,086,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 472,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 417,490 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $5,152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

