Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) CFO Jeffrey Ishmael Acquires 25,300 Shares

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Ishmael acquired 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $62,997.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,425.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Ishmael also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intellicheck alerts:

On Tuesday, August 16th, Jeffrey Ishmael acquired 6,347 shares of Intellicheck stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $15,232.80.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Jeffrey Ishmael acquired 4,513 shares of Intellicheck stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $8,168.53.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jeffrey Ishmael acquired 5,800 shares of Intellicheck stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $10,034.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Jeffrey Ishmael acquired 12,500 shares of Intellicheck stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $21,125.00.

Intellicheck Price Performance

NASDAQ IDN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.51. 53,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,981. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IDN shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Intellicheck to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellicheck has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 636,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 263,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.