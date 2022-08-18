Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($1.51) Per Share (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.51) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.50). The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.83) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($9.31) EPS.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTLA. StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $172.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $59.56 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $180.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average of $63.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 12.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,036,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

