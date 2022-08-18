Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1092 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.
Insurance Australia Group Price Performance
Insurance Australia Group stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. Insurance Australia Group has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $19.59.
About Insurance Australia Group
